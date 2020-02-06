The Vermont International Film Festival and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival present “Don’t Be Nice,” a documentary directed by Max Powers, Friday, Feb. 7, 5 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington. Winner of 7 festival awards and rated “100% Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. The upstart Bowery Slam Poetry Team, made up of five young African-American, Afro-Hispanic and queer poets, prepares for the national championships. Mentored by a demanding coach who pushes them past their personal boundaries to write from a painfully honest place, the poets break down break through, and compose their best work ever. Producer Nikhil Melnechuk in attendance for Q&A with Jay Craven and for a meet-and-greet at the Lake Lobby reception after the screening. Followed by the 2nd Best of MNFF screening: “Ernie and Joe: Crisis Cops.” $10/$8/$5 $8 for VTIFF members. To reserve tickets, visit vtiff.org.