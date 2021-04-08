The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Designing Sacred Space: Discovery” with Ann Vivian, April 14.
It’s likely each of us can recall times in our lives when we have felt embraced by sacred space. What are characteristics of spaces we experience — or remember — or imagine that feel sacred to us? What does the idea of sacred space contribute to nurturing and sustaining community?
Vivian will talk about her experience designing sacred spaces for religious communities, as well as some spaces that have particularly influenced her work. She is partner at Guillot Vivian Viehmann Architects in Burlington and is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and Andover Newton Theological School.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
