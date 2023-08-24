Dancing with the Burlington Stars returns to the Flynn stage on Sunday, Sept. 17.
A community celebration of local talent, team spirit and generous people supporting a good cause, Dancing with the Burlington Stars is the annual fundraising event for the Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired.
All proceeds support the association’s statewide services for Vermonters with impaired vision to help them be more independent, cultivate adaptive skills and improve their quality of life.
Showtime is 6:30-8:30 p.m., and doors open at 6. Tickets are available at the Flynn box office.
Teams this year include Darren Springer and Caitlin Morgan, Heather Leibenguth and Rose Bedard, Doug DiSabito and Liza Matton Mercy, Sarah DeGray and Steve Wish Shannon, Cat Viglienzoni (South Burlington) and Eric Recchia, and Ali Dieng and Megan Stearns (Hinesburg).
Three guest teams will also perform: South Burlington High School Dance Team, BFA High School Dance Team and the Up North Dance Studio Team.
Dancers come from South Burlington, Hinesburg, Burlington, Williston, Grand Isle, Milton and Essex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.