Champlain Valley Union High School theater offers “Something Rotten,” a mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. in the school theater.
Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as The Bard. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, the Bottoms set out to write the world’s very first musical.
Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, “Something Rotten” was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”
Purchase tickets ahead of time at ticketsource.us/cvutheatre, or at the door the day of the performance. Be sure to check the ticket site to see if the show is sold out. Masks required. Due to COVID, there will be limited seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.