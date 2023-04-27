This year’s one-act plays at Champlain Valley Union High School include a one-act comedy by Christopher Durang, “The Actor’s Nightmare,” and a truncated one-act version of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
In the spirit of collaboration, there are five student co-directors for the two plays, two stage managers and an assistant stage manager who is also in charge of props and publicity.
By tradition the spring plays are wholly produced by the students. They direct, act, operate the lighting and sound, make all the costumes, do hair and make-up, create publicity pieces, and design and build the sets.
Many students have an opportunity to contribute in several ways.
Gabbie LindenMeyr, Ian Story and Eric Carroll are co-directors for “The Actor’s Nightmare.” Carroll was the one to suggest Durang’s play, and the others quickly agreed.
Rory McDermott and Francesca Krol share directorial responsibilities for “Hamlet.” When asked how Hamlet can work as a one-act play, McDermott said, “We still have all the important contextual bits that tell the original story.”
Krol added, “We’re putting a lot of trust in the actors, particularly in Clark Clark who plays Hamlet, to emphasize the aspects of the play that aren’t included.”
Asked for any personal insights about the whole experience, director LindenMeyr noted, “Everything is different than I thought it would be. Blocking, for instance. Blocking is harder than acting!”
Will Richardson, assistant stage manager said, “I’ve worked with adult and student directors for various productions, and working with student directors is always really fun — especially when you know them,” he said. “The collaboration tends to be more fun from a tech point of view. Also, the student directors don’t tend to ask for quite as much, technically.”
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the CVU theater. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/41lZtvM, or at the door. Check the ticket site first to ensure the show is not sold out. Online and advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, children and faculty, and $11 and $9 at the door.
