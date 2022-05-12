Champlain Valley Union High School students, with support from the school’s business program, will host its annual Make-a-Wish Family Fun Day Saturday, June 4, 4-7 p.m., at the high school.
The community afternoon features food, games, music, yard games, face painting, group activities, guest speakers, the opportunity to make new friends and more. Various food trucks and other vendors will be on site.
All proceeds go directly to the Vermont Make-A-Wish Foundation.
In past years this event has been a family formal, but due to the pandemic as well as other factors, students are hosting an outdoor celebration this year. (Rain location will be in the cafeteria).
The theme is Hawaiian summertime, and we are excited to see you dressed up in festive shirts and grass skirts.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under if pre-purchased online. Tickets at the door will be $16 for adults and $8 for youth. A food and drink voucher is included in the price of each ticket.
Get tickets online at bit.ly/37pRsiG
Questions? Email Logan Vaughan at loganvaughan@cvdsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.