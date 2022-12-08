Charlotte’s Iain Mahaffey is featured in the 2022 AP Art and Design digital exhibit now online.
The Champlain Valley School District graduate is one of 50 high school artists from six countries selected from more than 62,000 portfolios submitted to the 2022 AP Art and Design Exam.
The exhibit is designed not only to showcase the rigor and excellence of the student portfolios but also serves as a teaching tool to be shared with students worldwide.
Participation requires that each student’s work is informed and guided by observation, research, experimentation, discussion, critical analysis and reflection. Students document their artistic ideas and practices to demonstrate conceptual and technical development to create a portfolio. The AP program supports students in becoming inventive artistic scholars who contribute to visual culture through art making.
The AP Art and Design program was founded in 1972. Today, more than 62,000 students participate annually.
