Rowland Davis of Shelburne is one of 16 new participants to the 2023 Climate Catalysts Leadership Program through the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
The new members come from across the state and will focus their time on implementing projects addressing topics such as developing town climate actions — expanding outreach regarding weatherization programs, producing an educational series on local manufacturing and making local food more equitable, affordable and accessible.
There are now 60 climate catalysts throughout the state working to foster community led projects within the climate economy.
