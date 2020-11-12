Starting Nov. 27, the Winter Lights at Shelburne Museum will illuminate local skies.
The outdoor exhibit was created with hundreds of LED lights, meant to capture the warmth and cheer of the holiday season, according to a press release from the museum.
See the steamboat Ticonderoga aglow in a sea of light, a twinkling tunnel and glowing labyrinth. The Electra Havemeyer Webb Memorial will be decorated, too.
Karen Petersen, director of visitor experience and learning, said “We look forward to safely welcoming our visitors and having them experience our landscape and buildings in a new light.”
Winter Lights will be open on eighteen select days from Nov. 27-Jan. 2, with safety protocols and social distancing enforced — this means the number of visitors allowed will be limited
Advance tickets are required for all visitors, including members, and are available online for purchase. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2-17. For full details see shelburnemuseum.org.
