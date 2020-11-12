Nov. 22 — The Spirit of Christmas Past
Ken Turino, manager of community partnerships and resource development at Historic New England, will give a Zoom talk on four centuries of Christmas in New England. Register early to get a web link at bit.ly/CCHSNov20 or join by phone at 929-205-6099. ID# 870 6692 8471. This lecture traces the development of the celebration of Christmas from the time it was outlawed in the 17th Century New England through the beginning of the 21st Century when all the trappings of a traditional Christmas were in place.
Dec. 5 — WonderArts Holiday Market
WonderArts in Greensboro will host their ninth annual holiday market 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be a bonfire, music, a winter wonderland of decorated trees, craft workshops, Bavarian-themed treats, a children’s table with fun crafts to entertain kids while parents browse the shops, a localvore lottery and a Christmas tree raffle. Proceeds support the ongoing programs at WonderArts.
The event is free and features local art, crafts, body care products, festive items and tasty treats. Check out wonderartsvt.org for more information. The market will be located at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street in Greensboro. There will be ample room for physical distancing.
A small number of vendors will be indoors to protect delicate items. Indoor traffic will be limited, and one-way for safety. Rain date is Dec. 12.
Do you have an event to share? Email jessie@shelburnenews.com
