Shelburne Players present “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on the stage of historic Shelburne Town Hall this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 16-18, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
The well-loved film “It’s A Wonderful Life” began as a short story written in 1938 by Philip Van Doren Stern, which he eventually shared as a Christmas card. Stern later sold his story to Hollywood for $10,000.
Director Frank Capra, back from the war, still felt there was a “radiance and glory in the darkness.” With his rewrite of Stern’s story, Capra sought the right balance of humor and darkness. Little did he know what radiance he would bring to a nation for decades to come.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” was No. 11 on the American Film Institute’s 1998 greatest movie list, No. 20 on its 2007 greatest movie list, and No. 1 on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time. It remained the favorite of both Capra and star Jimmy Stewart.
More information at shelburneplayers.com. For tickets, go to shelburne.ludus.com/index.php
All audience members above the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times while inside town hall, and those above the age of 12 must show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
