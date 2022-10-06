Borderlands, an outdoor theatrical event at Shelburne Farms, is heading to folkloric Scandinavia this year.
“Northward Spins the Needle,” written and directed by Aly Perry, is based on “East of the Sun, West of the Moon.” The performance tells the story of a girl who is loved by an enchanted polar bear, who in turn is loved by a troll princess.
Perry’s script poetically evokes themes of home, self and what it means to love. Music direction is by Stacy Chadwell. This year’s performance involves giant puppets, grazing lambs and golden apples.
Performances for the mile-long walk start every 20 minutes from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22. Small groups leave from the coach barn field at Shelburne Farms. Borderlands tickets ($20 adult, $10 child) are available at treewild.org.
Perry teaches theater arts at Essex High. She is an educator, theatrical director, performer and a creative collaborator.
Chadwell is Champlain Valley Union’s drama director, teaches voice, directs music for Flynn Center and Vermont Stage, produces musicals for Hinesburg and Shelburne schools, and does master classes.
Borderlands proceeds go to Shelburne Farms children’s programming and help support the Treewild Scholarship Fund.
