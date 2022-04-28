I have written this poem to describe “My Incredible Journey.”
I think this is one of my very favorites because I was able to reflect on the wonderful things that we as a community were able to accomplish. To bring a community together to enjoy the art of writing.
I will be forever grateful for being nominated for three terms and representing Shelburne, and for being the only poet for a city or town in the state.
I would like to thank the Shelburne Selectboard, Shelburne Police, trustees of the Pierson Library, the always helpful staff at the library and director Kevin Unrath and, last but not the least, the great teachers and amazing students that I had the privilege to work with for the wisdom those students shared with me.
Let us now move forward with our new poet laureate, Rob Broder. May we support him as he starts his own incredible journey and let the program grow as it was intended to.
Rick Bessette
Shelburne poet laureate
April 2016 to November 2021
My Incredible Journey
By Rick Bessette
My incredible journey
Began so long ago,
Inspired by a good man,
He was my “UNCLE JOE”.
Rhyming quatrain his style
And writing just for fun.
I, raised believing this is
How poetry was done.
I shared my gift of writing
To those that were shut in.
Shared my story with students
On how poetry begins.
My book of poems was published
Two thousand ten the year.
Was sold in local bookstores
To those both far and near.
Our veterans asked for a poem,
The words to be engraved.
Carved into Vermont granite,
For eternity saved.
Was named “THE PEOPLE’S POET”
Writing poems in my nest.
{our sunroom}
Nominated town poet,
I never could have guessed.
Writing from the heart about
My true emotions felt,
And simple words expressing
My situations dealt.
I’m thankful for those I met
While journeying my way.
I pray tomorrow’s sunset
Finds me farther than today.
