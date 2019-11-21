Two award-winning authors will visit the Shelburne Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 23, to speak about their new collaboration – a pirate-themed picture book entitled “The Word Pirates.”
The book is the authors’ first joint publication and through the story share the power of reading.
In the adventure, character Pirate Captain Rottingbones and his crew need breakfast – and they are hungry for words.
The talk is free and open to the public, It will begin at 11 a.m. Space is limited, so reservations are encouraged and can be purchased through Eventbrite.