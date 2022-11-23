New works from artists Anne Cady, Charlotte Dworshak, Maria Flores Gallindo, Edward Holland, Julia Jensen and Hannah Sessions will be on view at the Northern Daughters gallery in Shelburne through December.
This small works exhibit is the debut show at Northern Daughters for Maria Flores Gallindo, who trained in fashion design and collage in Madrid before moving to New York eight years ago where she has lived and worked since.
“My work tries to be simple and delicate. I start by mixing different elements on a background and keep working until I feel the work is complete as a whole,” Flores Galindo said.
Cady’s work is characterized by luminous saturated color, simplified forms and strongly contrasting values depicting the open pastures, farms, hills and mountains of the Champlain valley.
Dworshak grew up close to the art world of Vermont as a daughter of a local artist. She is a Burlington-based painter who paints minimalist landscapes, inspired by the world she sees around her. Viewers often find the icy waters of Lake Champlain and the silhouetted backbones of familiar mountains in her work.
Holland is an abstract artist based in New York City who works in a wide variety of materials including acrylic and oil paint, colored pencil, graphite and collage.
Jensen, a 20-year painting veteran, is a Vermont-based landscape artist working in encaustics, while Sessions’ small works, in oil on panel, depict the Vermont landscape with more natural and muted tones and the loving familiarity of a farmer.
The gallery is located within Village Wine and Coffee.
