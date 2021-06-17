The Nature Conservancy is hosting three temporary art installations by Tunbridge artist Elizabeth Billings, including one at the LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area in Shelburne.
Billings is the Nature Conservancy’s first resident artist. The three art installations take inspiration from the trees, rivers and wildlife that Billings discovered on her visits to the areas during the winter and spring.
The other two locations are Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton and Equinox Highlands Natural Area in Manchester.
The Nature Conservancy owns and manages nearly 35,000 acres comprising a network of 58 natural areas open to the public that host some of the most ecologically diverse natural communities in Vermont.
At LaPlatte River, Billings worked with woodworker Mario Sacca to design and install a bench that echoes the curve of the river. Using tree crotches for the uprights and live-edge planks for the seat and back, Sacca created a bench that reverberates the bend in the river while providing a beautiful place to sit.
“I hope the essence of this work is an offering to the courage of reconnection,” shared Billings.
Elizabeth Billings works collaboratively on projects connecting people and place through making large, small, temporary, site-specific and permanent public art installations across the country.
Learn more at nature.org/Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.