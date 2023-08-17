Rokeby Museum’s new seasonal exhibition, “Finding Hope Within: Healing & Transformation through the Making of Art within the Carceral System,” features a gallery talk Sunday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., at the museum in Ferrisburgh.
The show displays artwork created by incarcerated artists through collaboration between an artist on the “inside” and an allied artist on the outside who may have access to a wider range of mediums and tools. Each piece speaks to the ideas of healing, forgiveness and growth.
The show runs through Oct. 14.
