The Nature Conservancy and Tunbridge artist Elizabeth Billings have teamed up to design natural art installations on three protected natural areas, in Shelburne, Manchester and Monkton.
The installations are meant to recognize the importance of public access to nature during this challenging year and to thank the community for its support of conservation, according to a release.
For sixty years, The Nature Conservancy in Vermont has protected more than 300,000 acres of land and more than 2,000 miles of shoreline; it owns and manages 30,000 acres in a network of 58 natural areas.
Billings will be the first artist-in-residence, working at the Equinox Natural Area in Manchester, Raven Ridge Natural Area in Monkton and LaPlatte River Marsh Natural Area in Shelburne.
“In getting to know these three flagship areas, I am discovering the quiet strength in the patterns of nature and deepening my understanding of connection. Knowing that the lands are conserved forever, heightens that understanding,” Billings said.
Visitors to these natural areas can expect to see the installations taking shape during the winter and spring months. The final pieces will be more formally revealed in early summer.
