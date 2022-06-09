The Shelburne Players’ is holding auditions for its production of “Almost, Maine,” on
Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the Pierson Library Community Room in Shelburne.
“Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, will be directed by Eric Reid-St. John and performed Oct. 7-15 at the Shelburne Town Center. A total of 19 roles includes all genders and stage ages of 20 to 55.
On one cold winter night, Almost, Maine residents “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream,” is how Dramatists Play Service described the play.
Rehearsals begin Aug. 15.
If you cannot attend either night, email producer Su Reid-St. John to set up a virtual audition.
For more information, including character descriptions, sides (audition scenes), and audition form, visit bit.ly/38R17j7.
