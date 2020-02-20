Chief Curator Kory Rogers has been working at Shelburne Museum for 16 years, and that’s how long the new exhibit, “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” has been brewing in his brain.
Walking into a beautifully lit room full of animal-related curiosities, he said he’d see objects in storage and thought, “this could be cool as part of something.”
With the museum’s extensive collection and a generous loan of cat objects from Sandy Lerner, this 16-year project percolated into a carefully curated reality.
Having opened Feb. 1 and running through Aug. 23, the exhibit invites viewers to explore the way that the love of animals affects domestic life.
The exhibit is broken down into sections, like “dogs,” “cats,” “birds,” “wild animals,” and “cryptids,” mythological animals whose existence cannot necessarily be proven.
Rogers said it had been important to him create an architectural atmosphere with the pieces, giving an almost homey structure to the exhibit that contrasts with the sleek, clean modernity of the gallery in which it’s housed.
The mixture of fine art and home crafts continues the exhibit’s theme of playing with the relationship between animals and domesticity. It was also important to Rogers that the exhibit have a hook for younger art appreciators—seven vinyl mice decals are hidden throughout the exhibit for children to find, he noted.
Fans of dogs will enjoy a collection of founder Electra Webb with her charming poodles and cheerful terriers. She cracks a rare smile in one of the photos.
One portrait of a young boy and dog was juxtaposed with a portrait of an adult and his working spaniel in the “dog room.”
Rogers explained he had wanted exhibit goers to be able to examine how dogs’ relationship to people change as they age. In childhood, relationships with dogs are playful, in adulthood they have historically been more like professional relationships.
Asked about pets, Rogers smiled wistfully and admitted he would love a pug.
In an entirely opposite direction, the cat section of the exhibit explores peoples’ fraught relationship with the mysterious and beautiful creatures. One standout was a pet cat gravestone from the 19th century – a rare item — normally cats run away to die and their bodies would not have been easily recoverable for burial.
Another jewel in the cat section is a figurine of Bast, Egyptian goddess of fertility, children, and “housewives’ secrets.” The pocket-sized statue is holding a fertility amulet, and is the oldest object in the collection.
Birds, though domesticated much later than the mysterious cat, were one of the earliest pets in America. Bird owners wanted cheerful background noise, so songbirds were popular, living in beautifully ornate cages on display in Creature Comforts.
Rogers said the cages were so painstakingly crafted to assuage the keeper’s guilt about confining free-flying creatures.
A strange bird lamp created by Sebastian Errazuriz features the decapitated parrot with a lightbulb in place of a head. It was created by Errazuriz as a way to explore the borders between sculptural and functional art.
The cryptid section is full of wildly inventive pieces, like a pair of “guardian beast chairs” named Jean Luc Picard and Brooke Shields, based on childhood drawings by the brothers who created them.
The wild animal section provides a beautifully curated but honest look at the often-destructive relationship with wild creatures. Rogers seems to invite visitors to witness the brutality with which people have treated certain species—a bear-baiting jug showcasing the cruelty of the sport is on display, as well as squirrel cages from when squirrels were stolen from their nests as kits and kept in tiny ornate wooden or tin enclosures.
In creating this exhibit, Rogers said, he hopes people evaluate their own relationship with animals. Whether looking at their own pets or preserving the habitat of wild animals, everyone has a role to play in preserving the intricate relationship between humans and other animals, and in caring for the habitat both call home.