Celtic Cats

The award winning Celtic Cats from the University of Vermont 

 Courtesy photo

The library welcomes the award winning Celtic Cats from the University of Vermont who will add a little jig to the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day season, Saturday, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. The performance will show off the talents of national and international award-winning Irish dancers to traditional Irish tunes. Hear from the dancers about what makes Irish dancing unique and fun. At the end of the performance, there will be a special opportunity to learn a jig from the Cats themselves.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.