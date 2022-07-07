Victor Vella, retired director of the antiterrorism service program at the U.S. Department of Defense, offers “Understanding Terrorist Ideologies” at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on July 13.
In the past decades the news highlights an increasing level of criminal activity and terrorism, both internationally and domestically on U.S. soil. What are the common ideologies of criminals and terrorists and what risks and vulnerabilities allow for the rise in these criminal attacks?
Vella will share his experience in federal law enforcement as a security director for the U.S. Navy in the United Kingdom and northern Europe, and as the director of the antiterrorism program.
Register by July 12. The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
