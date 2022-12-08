Join All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne for an outside slow-flow yoga practice at All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Bring a yoga mat and any other props required. All are welcome. The cost is $15 or $10 for virtual practice.
Email carterbranley@gmail.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.