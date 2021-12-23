Join All Souls Interfaith Gathering on Friday, Dec. 24 to celebrate the season of light from 3-3:30 p.m. outdoors and at 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Services will draw from Diwali, Hanukkah, Bodi Day, winter solstice and Christmas traditions with festive music. Dress warmly and join us for music and readings for the outdoor service. Registration is required for the 4:30 p.m. service at bit.ly/3emSTOZ.
More information at allsoulsinterfaith.org.
