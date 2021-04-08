The group Shelburne Charlotte Hinesburg Interfaith Projects — or SCHIP — will once again set sail with its grant application process.
Applications are due by Thursday, April 15, from nonprofits within the communities served.
Grants ranging from a few hundred to a maximum of $3,000 can be requested by Shelburne, Charlotte or Hinesburg residents, one application is accepted per calendar year with a second round of deadline to apply in October.
If given, money cannot be applied to operating budgets or permanent staffing. Grants are intended to improve the lives of neighbors and strengthen communities.
See schipstreasure.org for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.