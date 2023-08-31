Gardeners can get their soils screened for lead at the Norwich Farmers Market on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The screening is free, thanks to a partnership among the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener program, Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
There is a limit of three samples per person. Ornamental flower gardens do not need to be tested unless they include edible plants.
Pre-registration is not required. Just bring your sample to the venue, located at 281 Rte. 5 South in Norwich.
Only one sample is needed from a large garden, but if you have multiple, edible gardens in different locations, you will need to sample these separately.
For a large area, collect soil from five to 10 random spots throughout the area. For small beds, choose three random spots.
Dig down 6-8 inches deep in each location for a soil sample, and then combine in a clean container. Remove any pebbles, roots or other debris.
Allow to air-dry. Do not use a hair dryer, oven or flame. Once dry, transfer 1-2 cups of the mixed soil into a clean one-quart zipper or slider storage bag.
As a best practice, wear gloves when collecting soil samples. If collecting more than one sample, remember to rinse your shovel and container between samples. You will want to label each bag if multiple samples, so you know which test results apply to which area.
This event is sponsored by the Soil Screening, Health, Outreach and Partnership. Visit go.uvm.edu/gardensoilleadscreening to learn more about this event. For questions about soils, soil testing and gardening topics, contact the Master Gardener Helpline at go.uvm.edu/gardeninghelp.
