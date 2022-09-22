Age Well needs you.
The social services agency needs substitute volunteers for its meal programs, particularly in Shelburne and Burlington.
Since 1974, Age Well has been part of Vermont’s area agencies on aging, coordinating services and care for older adults throughout Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
Age Well provides services and resources to older Vermonters such as Meals on Wheels, community meals, restaurant ticket programs, special events, care and services coordination and health and wellness opportunities like tai chi.
All programs and services are offered at no cost.
Age Well is looking for substitutes who can serve as on-call volunteers in the case of last-minute cancellations. The time commitment is based on your availability. Delivery is typically between 9-11 a.m.
Email volunteer@agewellvt.org or call 802-662-5249 if you are interested.
