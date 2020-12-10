Walking is a great way to exercise and engage in the community — as COVID-19 endures, there’s often not much else to do, either.
So, why not help the Village Pedestrian Safety Group, which is promoting an “Adopt a Crosswalk” initiative.
Shelburne’s sidewalk plow can’t do it all, and it’s unable to clear crosswalk landings.
Families and businesses are needed to offer some community service by adopting a crosswalk and taking care of it — even give it a name. An unofficial name, but still fun.
Most-used crosswalks include:
MT. PHILO ROAD
• Wild Ginger Lane
• Littlefield Drive/Maplewood Drive
MARSETT ROAD
• Green Hills/Hillside Terrace
• Maplewood Drive
HARBOR ROAD
• Athletic Drive
• SCS driveway
• School Street
• Intersection with Rt. 7
UPPER FALLS ROAD
• Country Store
• Veteran’s Memorial
• St. Mary’s Church
• Cemetery
• Wes Road
LOWER FALLS ROAD
• Bacon Drive
• Intersection of Philo, Marsett and Falls Roads
WEBSTER ROAD
• Gardenside Lane
• Acorn Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.