Walking is a great way to exercise and engage in the community — as COVID-19 endures, there’s often not much else to do, either.

So, why not help the Village Pedestrian Safety Group, which is promoting an “Adopt a Crosswalk” initiative.

Shelburne’s sidewalk plow can’t do it all, and it’s unable to clear crosswalk landings.

Families and businesses are needed to offer some community service by adopting a crosswalk and taking care of it — even give it a name. An unofficial name, but still fun.

Most-used crosswalks include:

MT. PHILO ROAD

• Wild Ginger Lane

• Littlefield Drive/Maplewood Drive

MARSETT ROAD

• Green Hills/Hillside Terrace

• Maplewood Drive

HARBOR ROAD

• Athletic Drive

• SCS driveway

• School Street

• Intersection with Rt. 7

UPPER FALLS ROAD

• Country Store

• Veteran’s Memorial

• St. Mary’s Church

• Cemetery

• Wes Road

LOWER FALLS ROAD

• Bacon Drive

• Intersection of Philo, Marsett and Falls Roads

WEBSTER ROAD

• Gardenside Lane

• Acorn Lane

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.