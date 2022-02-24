The Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on March 2 is “Masking, Testing, Vaxxing,” a community conversation on COVID-19. Co-sponsored by The Charlotte Library.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
There will also be an evening panel on Tuesday, March 8, 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Library. Both sessions will be offered in person and on Zoom.
