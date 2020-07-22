A man deemed high-risk of sexual recidivism will be released from the Vermont Department of Corrections on July 31.
It is anticipated the man will live in South Burlington upon his release, according to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
Paul Kirby, 46, was incarcerated following a conviction for possession of child pornography in 2007. The Vermont Department of Corrections has considered Kirby “treatment non-compliant” and deemed him high-risk of sexual recidivism.
In 2003, Kirby was convinced of sexual assault on a minor. If he were to sexually re-offend, his victim would likely be a girl under age 18, according to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.
He will be under the supervision of Burlington Probation and Parole following his release.
