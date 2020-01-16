Lawmakers from tourist towns have banded together in a new group called the tourism caucus, and they plan to ask lawmakers this year to raise spending for tourism marketing by half a million dollars.
Vermont’s tourism budget has been stuck at about $3 million for six years, said Amy Spear, vice president for tourism at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and former head of the Stowe Area Association. Meanwhile, close competitors like Maine and New Hampshire are putting more money into marketing, enabling them to nibble away at Vermont’s share of visitors and dollars.
