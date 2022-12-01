Youth rowers compete at regional championships

On Nov. 19, nearly 70 youth rowers from Chittenden and Addison County middle and high schools competed in the Icebreaker Northeast Regional Youth Open-Water Rowing Championship in Fort Point Channel in Boston, Mass.
This race marked the end of a successful rowing season for high schools in Burlington and South Burlington, Champlain Valley Union High School and Mount Abraham Union High School as part of the youth rowing program with Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
The teams competed alongside some of the best teams from the Northeast including those in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine.
Each crew competed in a series of three sprint races with several sharp turns. The times from all three sprints were then combined into a cumulative time score to determine the winner for each event.
South Burlington had a strong showing in the novice high school six-oar event where it won by outpacing two crews from New York. Mount Abraham and Burlington High School competed in the intermediate four-oar event.
Mount Abraham challenged the Village Community Boathouse from New York for second place while Burlington High School fought hard for a fifth-place finish.
Vermont teams dominated the intermediate six-oar event with one of the two crews from Burlington High School taking home the victory with a decisive margin. The other Burlington crew placed third in the event.
Champlain Valley Union High School also had two boats in the six-oar event, placing second and fourth.
In the experienced four-oar event, Vermont was also well represented. Mount Abraham placed second in the event, followed by Burlington in third and South Burlington in fifth.
CVU commanded the competition in the experienced six-oar event and won the overall race.
The day ended with a nautical mile race where 16 boats lined up for one massive start. Vermont teams eclipsed the intermediate six-oar event once again with two entries from CVU and three entries from Burlington.
One of the crews from CVU won the race, followed by all three of the Burlington High School crews in second through fourth place.
The final CVU crew rounded out the intermediate six-oar event in fifth place. South Burlington placed third in the experienced four-oar event.
CVU held the top position in the first six-oar event with a decisive victory.
The boats used by Vermont teams, as well as some used by other competitors, were all built in the boat shop at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum by other local middle and high school students.
This rowing season was a team effort by a community of rowers, parents, coaches, donors and dedicated staff at the museum.
If anyone is interested in joining a youth rowing team or supporting this program, learn more at bit.ly/3gDOdZK.
