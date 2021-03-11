One year ago, South Burlington Youth Baseball and Softball was in scramble mode.
Like everyone else, COVID-19 had thrown the season into disarray and the league had to adjust on the fly.
And adjust they did, getting on the field for a season last summer and fall.
“We were really the first thing kids got to do, you know, they weren’t in school, there were no sports, everything was canceled. And then we were able to gift them this amazing experience of having free baseball last year, so they take the field with their friends.” said Todd LaMothe, president of South Burlington Youth Baseball and Softball. “We saw what an impact it had on their mental health and on families and how eager they were looking forward to the same thing.”
And now, with a year of experience under their belt and the warm weather on its way, the South Burlington team is set for youth baseball and softball this spring.
“We’re optimistic that we can get in a full set of games,” LaMothe said. “If we hold our evaluations in early April, we are on track to hit the fields probably right around the normal time.”
The league will get a bit later of a start, after moving the league’s evaluations outside. Those will take place in the first week of April, less than a month away.
The league will continue to follow the protocols put in place last year — athletes and coaches wearing face coverings during practice and games, teams lined up outside the dugout, cleaning equipment between uses — but the league is confident in what they are doing after last season.
“We expect a much easier adjustment into the season this year than we did last year,” LaMothe said. “We were training these kids on how to be comfortable and breathe with the gator and exercise with a face covering. And OK, now they’ve been doing that for a calendar year, going to school for eight hours.
“So showing up at a ballpark, sanitizing your hands and wearing a face covering for three hours, that’s going to be a lot easier.”
Last season, with these restrictions in place, there were no cases of COVID-19 within South Burlington youth baseball, giving the organization even more confidence heading into this season.
“We had no cases, everyone followed the plan and if anyone showed symptoms they stayed at home,” LaMothe said. “As a result, there were no known transmissions of COVID or case in the league.”
Because of the success of last season, the organization has also opened up the Tee Ball registration and is making the program free this year, hoping to get more kids outside and playing.
“One of the things we learned last year is that not everyone has equal access to baseball, to sports,” LaMothe said. “So one of the things we’re focusing around right now is how to make baseball and softball available to all kids in South Burlington.”
He continued, “One of the big changes that we made this year is we’re offering free T-ball. Inclusiveness is a long-term goal, right? So, one change we’re making right away, not only to promote that, but also just to get as many kids outside in the spring and enjoying the weather and their friends as possible.”
LaMothe said the organization is hoping that free t-ball will open the sport to kids who have never thought to try and make the sport accessible to every kid in South Burlington.
For more information about South Burlington Youth Baseball and Softball, go to sbybs.com.
