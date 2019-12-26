GIRLS HOCKEY
Burlington-Colchester 9, South Burlington 1: An offensive outburst by the Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team doomed South Burlington to a loss on Saturday.
Meghan Lehouiller had three goals and one assist for the co-op team, while Madison Chagnon scored four goals.
Ella Troville had the lone goal for the Wolves (1-1) and Lyssa Tan stopped 49 shots in a losing effort.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 73, South Burlington 64: A strong performance from the free throw line helped St. Johnsbury hand South Burlington its first loss of the season on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers went 25-for-34 from the free throw line to secure the win and used a 7-0 run at the end of the third quarter to pull away for good.
Tyler Gammon scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to earn a double-double for the Wolves (2-1). James Taylor added 14 points.
St. Johnsbury’s Logan Wendell led all scorers with 43 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Burlington 47, Mount Mansfield 23: South Burlington went on a 22-3 run in the second half to pull away for a win over Mount Mansfield on Thursday.
Ava MacDonough had 14 points and dished out eight assists for the Wolves, while Maggie Scarpa, Megan Knudsen, Gabi Ambrosino and Mercedes Rozzi each added six points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Colchester 3, South Burlington 3: The South Burlington boys hockey team surrendered two late goals in the two games of the Beech Tournament at Leddy Park.
On Thursday, in the consolation game of the tournament, Colchester with just 15 seconds remaining to tie the game at 3-3 and the Wolves had to settle for a draw.
John O’Rourke had two goals to lead South Burlington and Logan Riddle made 44 saves.
On Wednesday, Champlain Valley scored with 1:10 remaining to take the 4-3 win in the opening game of the tournament.
Evan Booth, Nick Duval and Ray Thibeault each had a goal for South Burlington and Ted Hopper stopped 26 shots in a losing effort.