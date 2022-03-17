Six years ago, the South Burlington girls snowboarding team didn’t really exist.
With zero female snowboarders on the roster, it became a focus of coach Kevin Downey to build the program.
It looks like that hard work paid off.
The South Burlington girls snowboarding team captured the state championship at Jay Peak March 8, the program’s first ever state title.
“They’re a determined bunch of young ladies and they really work hard,” said coach Downey. “They really are inspiring.”
The team was paced by a standout performance from senior Ava Hamme, who came in first in the giant slalom, finished third in slopestyle and fourth in the rail jam.
“Ava is a very strong rider in the league, and she was hoping to walk away in her senior year with some accomplishments,” Downey said. “Her helping in carrying our team to the state’s final victory was phenomenal.”
While Hamme set the pace, South Burlington placed two more riders in the top 10 in giant slalom — Annie Chalnick came in ninth and Emma DeGuise was 10th — to set the Wolves up for a win.
Chalnick came in ninth in the rail jam, DeGuise followed in 10th and Molly Cota was 13th to add to South Burlington’s score. Ivy Howard was 17th for the Wolves.
DeGuise was eighth in the slopestyle, while Cota came in 10th to round out more top 10 finishers for South Burlington High School. Chalnick was 13th.
“There’s this awareness that, ‘Hey, we can do this,’’’ said Downey of the team’s growing confidence. “Emma (DeGuise) has been on the team three years and Annie (Chalnick) too. They have also now realized that they can compete.”
Despite Hamme’s strong showing, the Wolves did not know where they sat as they waited for the final scores. On a day that featured all three events running concurrently, teams had to wait as judges tallied the numbers.
“For an hour and a half, we’re sitting there, waiting, and then they come out with the scores and the announcements and the awards,” Downey said. “It’s almost like a Grammy type event, like open the envelopes and here’s the winner.”
So South Burlington sat and waited. Then, when the announcement finally came, they were state champions.
“It was phenomenal. They were actually shocked,” Downey said of his team’s reaction. “The spirit and the energy coming off of that win, the entire team was elated.”
The win also sets up the snowboard program for the future. With only two seniors — including Hamme — graduating, the team is full of talent to return to the hill next season.
“I think we are in a good place to be in a strong position at the league next year,” Downey said. “There are very strong programs in this league and our girls realizing that they can win. I think just brings a lot of inspiration for further years.”
Boys’ team
On the boys’ side, Erik Laub came in 11th in the rail jam and 25th in the slopestyle event for South Burlington.
Luke Nelson was the top finisher for the Wolves in the giant slalom, coming in 12th place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.