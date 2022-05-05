Softball
South Burlington 15, Mount Mansfield 0 (5): Emily Borrazzo hit two home runs and drove in six runs to lead South Burlington to a win over Mount Mansfield on Saturday, April 30.
Tori Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Emma Stevens added two hits and Sofia Richland had a triple.
Borrazzo got the win on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit.
South Burlington also won Thursday, April 28, walking off with an 8-7 victory over Mount Abraham.
Emma Stevens hit a double that scored Miah Lafayette to win the game. Richland hit a home run and had two RBIs, Sana AL Namee added two runs and an RBI and Jordan Larose was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Borrazzo had 10 strikeouts and with just three earned runs.
With both wins, the Wolves move to 4-1.
Baseball
South Burlington 10, Mount Mansfield 0: South Burlington scored seven runs in the second inning to best Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Andre Bouffard went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Wolves, while James Chagnon added two runs batted in. Shane Burke drove in three runs and Luk Fitzgerald scored twice.
Nick Kelly struck out 11 and allowed just one hit and got the win.
It was the second win in a row for the Wolves, who defeated Mount Abraham 10-0 on Thursday.
Sully Beers earned the win in that one, striking out nine in five innings, while Burke and Cole Woodland each added three RBIs.
South Burlington moves to 3-4.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 11, South Burlington 8: South Burlington could not complete a second half comeback and fell to Champlain Valley in girls’ lacrosse on Friday, April 29.
Sam Crane, Ava Goyette and Miranda Hayes each had two goals for the Wolves, while Rachel Kelley and Mia Kaczmarek both had a goal and an assist.
Greta Heldman stopped 11 shots in net. South Burlington falls to 4-1.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 6: South Burlington suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling to Champlain Valley in boys’ lacrosse.
Will Goyette had three goals for the Wolves, who fall to 6-1. Ryan Sweet added a goal and two assists, while Evan Knith made 11 saves.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 2: South Burlington won over Champlain Valley on Friday.
Izzy Partilo won in No. 1 singles, while Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett and Tenzin Tselha all helped to pace the Wolves.
Lilla Erdos and Winnie Adamson teamed up to clinch the win in doubles.
South Burlington also beat Harwood on Thursday, 7-0.
Partilo, Sage Bennett, Anna Bennett, Tselha and Ella Maynard all earned wins in singles, while Melissa Rosowsky and Ivy Howard won in doubles, along with Erdos and Adamson.
Boys’ tennis
South Burlington 7, Harwood 0: South Burlington swept Harwood to gain a 7-0 win on Thursday.
Sriram Sethuraman, Chris Bialas, James Bialas, Vihit Gupta and Oscar Loewenmark each got a win in singles for the Wolves. Will Bradley and Yuyan Zhang teamed up for a win in No. 1 doubles, while James Bradley and Jay Eagle earned another win in No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.