BOYS HOCKEY

Colchester 6, South Burlington 3: South Burlington lost its seventh game in a row, falling to Colchester 6-3 on Saturday.

Zack Erickson (one assist), Hunter Fay and Will Hershberg each had a goal for the Wolves, who fell to 1-12-1.

The Wolves also fell on Wednesday, losing to Essex 5-0. Riddle made 30 saves in a losing effort while Essex goaltender Paul Gordon stopped 17 shots.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Missisquoi 3, South Burlington 1: Missisquoi’s Bri Jarvis had a hat trick as South Burlington fell to the Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Sofia Richland had a goal for the Wolves (1-11), while Lyssa Tan stopped 30 shots in goal.

It was the end of a tough week for the Wolves, who lost to Burlington-Colchester 11-1 on Wednesday. Lyssa Tan stopped 45 shots and Sofia Richland had the lone goal for South Burlington.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Burlington 76, Spaulding 47: After falling behind early, South Burlington came back to beat Spaulding 76-47 on Thursday.

Brett Bohlmann had a double-double to lead the Wolves, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Khalon Taylor added 19 points and Evan Parker chipped in with 18 points for South Burlington.

