Track and field
Vermont track and field teams descended on Burlington High School for the 50th Burlington Invittional on Saturday and South Burlington had a few standout performances.
Armani Lee and Vaughn Larkin led the way for the Wolves in the boys competition. Lee came in first place in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter race, while Larkin was first in 110-meter hurdles, second in the pole vault and second in the 400-meter race.
Carter Higgins (second in 110-meter hurdles and third in 300-meter hurdles) and Aidan Lybarger (second in discus and third in shot put) also had strong days for South Burlington.
Austin Simone (800-meter race), Liam Lybarger (freshman 100-meter race) and Odin Cloutier (freshman 1500-meter race) all added fifth-place finishes.
On the girls side, the Wolves were paced by Regina O’Leary who came in fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles and fifth place in the triple jump. Mia Carmoll was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and Samantha Chittenden was sixth in the high jump.
Baseball
South Burlington 7, Colchester 6: Andre Bouffard hit a two-run home in the bottom half of the fifth inning to give South Burlington a lead and they held on for a win over Colchester on Saturday.
Nick Kelly got the win for the Wolves, pitching 2.2 innings and giving no runs on three hits. Brady Havers and Kiefer McGrath each had an RBI for South Burlington, who traded leads with the Lakers before jumping ahead for good in the fifth.
South Burlington also grabbed a close win over Champlain Valley, beating the Redhawks 11-10 on Thursday.
Bouffard and Lucas Van Mullen each had a home run in that win, helping the Wolves build up an early lead that they needed after CVU’s comeback effort.
Evan Lamothe got the win for South Burlington, giving up three runs on eight hits in six innings of work. Kelly added two RBIs, while James Chagnon and Sam Mazza-Bergeron each drove in a run.
With both wins, South Burlington moved to 10-2.
Softball
South Burlington 11, Colchester 0: The South Burlington softball team got a complete game effort from Emily Borrazzo in the circle and scored 11 runs on nine hits to get the win over Colchester on Saturday.
Borrazzo allowed just four hits and struck out 15 batters for the Wolves, while Trinity Rye went 2-for-4 with a triple and Hannah White was 2-for-2 at the plate.
South Burlington moved to 6-4 with the win.
The Wolves also got a win on Thursday, beating Champlain Valley 14-2.
Boys’ tennis
South Burlington 5, Essex 2: The South Burlington boys tennis team swept the doubles matches and got three wins in singles to grab a victory over Essex on Saturday.
Will Bradley, Mateo Duracak and Jay Eagle each got a win in singles for the Wolves, who won their second match in a row.
Nicolas Charlebois and Robin Hokenmaier got a win in doubles, while Tate Nightingdale and Spencer Higgins teamed up for the another.
South Burlington moved to 3-7 with the win.
Girls’ lacrosse
South Burlington 16, Middlebury 4: Miranda Hayes scored her 100th career goal for South Burlington in a win over Middlebury on Friday.
Rachel Kelley had six goals to pace the Wolves, while Hayes tallied twice in the win to get her milestone score. Mia Kaczmarek. Ava Goyette and Sabrina Brunet all added two goals for South Burlington, who moved to 9-3 with the win.
Victoria Bohlmann earned the win in goal with seven saves.
Boys’ lacrosse
South Burlington 17, Burr and Burton 10: The South Burlington boys lacrosse team won its fourth game in a row, beating Burr and Burton on Friday.
Rex Jewell had five goals and one assist in the win for the Wolves, who move to 9-1. Will Hershberg added a hat trick, while Will Goyette chipped in two goals and two assists.
Evan Knoth stopped 11 shots in goal and Ryan Sweet had one goal and four assists. Will Anderson added two goals and three assists as Brady Sweet notched two goals and two assists.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 5, Rice 2: The South Burlington girls tennis team grabbed three set wins in singles and doubles to grab a narrow win over Rice on Thursday.
Bridget Simone and Taylor Larose used a 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 victory in doubles to secure a point for the Wolves, while Evie Clifford also got a three-set win in singles (2-6, 6-3, 10-8).
Winnie Adamson and Ella Maynard wins in singles and Ayowunmi Adeyuwi and Stella O’Brien’s win in doubles helped clinch the win for South Burlington (5-2).
Girls’ Ultimate
South Burlington 13, Burr and Burton 9: Ten different players scored for South Burlington as they beat Burr and Burton in girls ultimate frisbee on Thursday.
Sydnee Ambrosino, Katie Ford and Lily Hankes all scored for the Wolves, while Sunny Wickenden, Meredith Lambert, Lucy Flemer, Nora Helsop, Liz Toupin, Sophie Smith and Aurelia Wickenden each added goal.
