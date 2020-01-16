BOYS HOCKEY
South Burlington 6, Champlain Valley 5 (OT): Hunter Fay scored in overtime to lift South Burlington to a 6-5 win over Champlain Valley as the Wolves captured the annual CSB Cup on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Fay’s game-winner capped off his hat trick performance for the Wolves, who trailed 3-1 entering the third period. Zack Erickson tallied twice for South Burlington (3-5) and Will Hershberg added a goal.
Isaac Toupin dished out two assists and Ted Hopper stopped 30 shots to earn the win in goal.
It was a nice rebound for the Wolves, who fell to Rice 5-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Isaac Touoin and Ray Thibeault each had a goal in the loss and Logan Riddle made 33 saves for South Burlington.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Burlington 63, Burr and Burton 45: Evan Parker hit seven three-pointers and South Burlington beat Burr and Burton on Saturday, Jan. 11, to capture its second win in a row.
Parker finished with 21 points to lead the Wolves (6-3), while Devante Jackson added 14 points. Tyler Gammons added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
It was the second win in two days for South Burlington, who beat Champlain Valley 64-48 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Parker had 16 points in that contest while Khalon Tayler chipped in with nine points. Three other scorers had eight points each for the Wolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Burlington 56, Brattleboro 38: South Burlington rebounded from two losses in a row with a win over Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Ava MacDonough had 12 points and seven assists to pace South Burlington (3-4) and Miranda Hayes also had 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Woodstock 1, South Burlington 0: Lyssa Tan made 31 saves but it was not enough to hold off Woodstock in a loss on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Allie Cimis had the lone goal for the Wasps.
The Wolves fall to 1-3 with the loss.
Tan had another high-save mark on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in a loss to BFA-St. Albans.
Tan made 55 saves in the 6-0 setback to the Comets.