BOYS BASKETBALL
South Burlington 58, Essex 42: South Burlington used a 22-12 third quarter to pull away for a 58-42 win over Essex on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Khalon Taylor led the way for the Wolves with 18 points, while Evan Parker added 12 points. South Burlington moved to 13-5 with the win.
Anthony DeCarvalho scored 13 points for the Hornets (6-12).
It was the second win in a row for South Burlington, who beat St. Johnsbury 66-59 on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Taylor had 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to help South Burlington to the win. Parker chipped in with 15 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 4, South Burlington 0: South Burlington fell to Rice on Saturday, Feb. 15, giving up goals to four different skaters.
Vittoria Pizzagalli had one goal and two assists for the Green Knights and Emily McDonald made six saves to earn the shutout.
Lyssa Tan stopped 38 shots in goal for the Wolves, who fell to 1-14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 66, South Burlington 12: A good start for Champlain Valley propelled them to a win over South Burlington on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Redhawks pulled out to a 40-10 lead at halftime, with Catherine Gilwee scoring 21 points and Mekkena Boyd adding 18 points.
Miranda Hayes led the way for South Burlington with four points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rice 5, South Burlington 3: A Jaden Dupree hat trick lifted Rice to a win over South Burlington on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Dupree had three goals and two assists for the Green Knights (12-4) and Connor Peet added two goals and one assist.
Hunter Fay tallied twice for the Wolves (1-15-1) and Ray Thibault added a goal.