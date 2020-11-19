Before last Saturday’s Division I state championship, South Burlington defender Grace Johnson wrote down some reminders as her team readied for the match against Champlain Valley Union High School.
“My first one was on the outside of my arm and it says ‘it’s going to be OK’,” Johnson said. “That one was just a reminder, if I make a mistake or if they have an early goal, we can fix it and it’s not the end of the world.”
That phrase came in handy after CVU went up 1-0 just eight minutes into the title game.
“On my other arm I did ‘reset’ and then a thing we did as a team was ‘our game,’” Johnson said. “I said that a lot during the game, just as a reminder, like not only were we possessing more, but it was really up to us that game.”
South Burlington certainly hit a reset button after the early CVU goal, turning on the pressure and forcing a Redhawk mistake to tie the game at 1-1 and then another to take the 2-1 lead in the second half.
The other phrase Johnson added was “finish strong,” which the Wolves certainly did as they scored the game-winner with five minutes to go in regulation. Johnson, the defense and goalie Mercedes Rozzi shutdown the CVU offense to secure the win.
But the most important phrase the Johnson wrote down was on the inside of her arm was the name “Cecile.”
The mother of a former South Burlington player, Cecile Durzba was killed in a car accident a year ago. A dedicated fan of the Wolves program, Druzba always hoped to see the team beat Champlain Valley.
“Her biggest goal was for us to beat CVU,” Johnson said of Druzba, who she was close with. “Having her name there really was just like, this is more than myself right now and this is more than our team ... this is about something greater.
“That one got me up after every tackle, that one was like, keep pushing a little more.”
The idea for the written phrases came from a meeting with a mental strength coach the team worked with, South Burlington coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley said. The first-year coach put a lot of emphasis on mental toughness this season and the team responded.
“We talked a lot about mental toughness and reacting in a positive way after a mistake or goal,” Austin-Hawley said. “The girls wrote these words on themselves to be able to look at after a mistake or whenever they needed a mental boost to move on to the next play and stay focused.”
After Johnson met with the coach, the idea was brought before the team who wrote words of their own before the championship game. The focus from the words, and the work the team had done all season, was evident to the coach.
“The warm-up was so different than any other warmup we’ve had all season,” the coach said of the start of the title match. “They were just so focused. Just writing that down really made people think individually that it’s more than just themselves and for us to be successful, each player has to play the way they know how to play and come together as a team.”
The words and phrases were a physical example of the mental toughness that the Wolves showed in beating CVU to win the title. Austin-Hawley saw her players looking down at their arms, reminding themselves of the messages they had written down.
“We showed up and we worked as a team and I think that these phrases on our arms helped individually be positive and react, but then also it brought the team together,” Johnson said. “We had to play until that last whistle blew...we did that.”
