Dance
The South Burlington dance team competed in the Vermont High School dance championships on Saturday, March 20, looking to defend their Pom title in a virtual format.
The Wolves grabbed the state championship in the Pom division to win their fifth straight state title.
South Burlington also came in third place in the Jazz division.
Boys’ basketball
(3) South Burlington 49, (11) Mount Mansfield 32: South Burlington went on a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Mount Mansfield for a win in the Division I boys basketball quarterfinals on Saturday.
Jonah Canttaneo scored 13 points to lead the Wolves, who have the No. 3 seed in the D-I tournament. Aidan Devine (11 points) also hit double digits in the win.
South Burlington was expected to advance to face No. 2 Rutland (7-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday night, after press time.
The two teams did not face off this season. The Raiders defeated Colchester in the quarterfinals, 51-40, to advance to the semifinals.
Girls’ basketball
(8) South Burlington 37, (9) St. Johnsbury 20: The South Burlington girls basketball team was buoyed by a strong second half performance from Meg Knudsen to grab a win over St. Johnsbury in the Division I playdowns on Tuesday, March 16.
Knudsen had 11 points — all in the second half — to pace the Wolves (5-6), while Mercedes Rozzi added 10 points and Aleah Staley chipped in with eight points.
The win saw the Wolves advancing to the D-I quarterfinals where they would have faced No. 1 Champlain Valley. But a positive COVID case forced the Redhawks to withdraw from the tournament and forfeit the semifinal matchup to South Burlington.
The eighth-seeded Wolves faced No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (7-3) in the D-I semifinals on Tuesday night, after press time.
