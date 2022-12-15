Girls’ basketball
Coach: Ryan Navin
Last season: 10-10, lost in the Division I playdowns
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Sophia Bouffard, guard, senior; Aleah Staley, guard, senior; Miranda Hayes, forward, senior; Alece Staley, forward, junior; Sana Alnamee, forward, senior; Sydnee Ambrosino, guard, senior; Clara Margulius, forward, senior.
Key newcomers: Elaina Ross, guard, senior; Abby Duffy, forward, junior; Jayna Kett, forward, junior; Bridget Simone, forward, junior; Tori Griffin, guard, sophomore.
Outlook: The girls are looking to build off some of the positive trends from the last two seasons, according to coach Nevin. “We are an undersized but athletic bunch and will look to push tempo at both ends of the floor,” he said.
The Wolves have seven returning players, giving them an experienced group who will look to move past the first round of the postseason.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Boys’ ice hockey
Coach: Sean Jones
Last season: 8-11-2, lost in the DI quarterfinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Will Hershberg, senior, forward; Andrew Chandler, senior, defense; Nick Kelly, junior, forward; James Bradley, junior, goalie; James Chagnon, junior, goalie.
Key newcomers: Lucas Van Mullen, sophomore, forward; Jules Butler, junior, forward.
Outlook: South Burlington will rely on a solid returning group of defenders and two goaltenders as it looks to take steps forward this season.
“Early, our team has shown a commitment to each other and a willingness to push each other,” said Jones. “We hope that this chemistry will be the foundation of a season where we can leave a mark.”
In addition, the Wolves are a deep team this season with a group that the coach is comfortable putting on the ice in every situation.
Up next: Wednesday, Dec. 14, vs Champlain Valley (Colchester Beech Tournament)
Girls’ ice hockey
Coach: Courtney Barrett
Last season: 6-14, lost in the quarterfinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Sabrina Brunet, forward, junior; Jordan Larose, forward, junior; Ava Hershberg, forward, junior; Kiley Burke, defense, junior; Cait Bartlett, defense, junior; Annika Erickson, defense, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Hadia Ahmed, forward, freshman; Reese Gordon, defense, freshman; Rosa DiGiulian, forward, eighth grade; Oli Roy, goalie, freshman.
Outlook: The team will take the early part of the season to find its rhythm as it adds new goalies and a young group to an experienced junior class.
“They are a really enthusiastic group who are willing to work hard and buy in to what we’re trying to create as a culture,” said coach Barrett. “The junior class has a lot of experience and talent, and they are looking to take control this year.”
The group faces a tough test on Wednesday, Dec. 14, against Rutland, 4 p.m.
Alpine skiing
Coach: Scott Rothman
Last season: Second place in conference, fifth place in the state championships.
Key returnees: Rex Jewell, senior; Penelope Harm, junior. Jay Eagle, junior: Jackson Rothman, sophomore; Russell Rothman, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: On the boys’ side, two-time state champion Rex Jewell returns after a dominant year and will serve as a role model for a young, but hungry, team as they look to replace two skiers who departed after helping the Wolves to a fifth-place finish at the state championship.
The girls’ team will have to rebuild after losing half of last year’s team but will look to Penelope Harm to lead the rebuilding effort.
“We have a large group of sophomores and juniors that have been improving each year. If they continue to improve and can make the jump to the next level of performance South Burlington will continue to be a force to be reckoned with at the state level,” Rothman said.
Nordic skiing
Coach: Matt Powers
Last season: Boys, ninth place at championships; Girls placed eighth.
Key returnees: Paige Poirier, junior; Will Schaefer, freshman.
Key newcomers: Odin Cloutier, freshman.
Outlook: While ski team waits for snow, the program is looking to add several new skiers to a group of returning athletes. This year’s squad is the largest for Wolves in its history.
“We look forward to a year of continued competitive success for our returning skiers and a year of growth for everyone on the team,” said coach Powers.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Craftsbury
Gymnastics
Coach: Hope Watson
Last season: Sixth at the state championships
Key returnees: Lily Dulin, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Ashley Jones, freshman; Kelsey Adams, freshman.
Outlook: The team will rely on sophomore Dulin to lead the way in the all-around competitions this season while the team adds two talented newcomers to high school competition.
“Everyone on the team will play an important role,” said Watson. “We are focused on developing throughout the season.”
The small group will look to set the tone for the upcoming middle school gymnasts on the way.
Up next: Saturday, Dec. 17, at Green Mountain Training Center
Cheerleading
Coach: Lynn Kynoch
Last season: Second place at the Division II state championships
Key returnees: Hannah White, back base, senior; Neerusha Phuyal, flyer, senior; Zachary Marek, flyer, junior; Emma Huntley, base, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The squad looks to build from last year’s second-place finish at the championships and finish top two in each competition this season and qualify for a spot in the New England championships, said coach Kynoch.
“This team loves cheerleading so having that passion and drive will make them very successful,” Kynoch said. “Our strengths are having freshman who have cheerleading experience, this will help with skill levels.”
Up next: Jan. 28 at the CVCC Invitational
Dance
Coach: Ali Gingras
Last season: State champions in pom division, third place in jazz division
Key returnees: Aurora Ross, senior; Bella Olinger, senior; Daisha Montgomery, senior; Jenaya Flander, senior; Kylie Pollack, senior; Lily Hankes, senior; Rosalie Kosnitsky, senior; Katie Ford, junior; Alexis Kinney, sophomore; Izzy DiStefano, sophomore; Sophie Warren, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Gretchen Wertlieb, freshman.
Outlook: The South Burlington dance team is eyeing its eighth consecutive state championships this season, with an experienced group taking the reins.
“With a rigorous competition schedule beginning in January 2023, the team is excited to keep building their technique and start learning their routines,” said coach Gingras.
The Wolves are also looking forward to hosting the Winter Heat competition on Jan. 28, a performance that will hopefully set the tone for state championships in February.
Up next: Saturday, Jan. 7, at Middlebury
