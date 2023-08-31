Wolves look to continue last season’s winning ways

Entering last year, the South Burlington boys soccer team was looking at a rebuild, with 15 players graduating and a lot of unknowns on the roster.
Instead, the Wolves captured the Division I state title.
This season will be a different story, with most of last year’s players returning and a target squarely on their backs.
South Burlington will kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Harwood Union High School at 11 a.m.
With key players from last year’s winning squad returning as seniors, the Wolves, who beat Colchester 2-1 in the D-I final, will be looking to get off to a quick start.
Hammad Ali will be a focus for South Burlington on offense.The senior scored both goals in the state title game as part of a 10 goal season.
Senior Oliver Clifford and junior Connor Watson will anchor the defense for the Wolves, while Milo Schmidt will take on the forward role after starting every game as a first-year last season.
South Burlington will face stiff competition this season from the Metro Division. D-I runner up Colchester will also return a large portion of their roster, perennial contender Champlain Valley is always lurking and the rest of the division is looking to take down the defending state champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.