You could almost see the South Burlington boys basketball team flip the switch.
Down by eight points in the fourth quarter, their dreams of getting the Wolves to its first Division I semifinal appearance since 1994 slipping away, the players turned it on.
South Burlington outscored Mount Mansfield Union 25-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-45 win on Friday, Feb. 28, to advance to the D-I quarterfinals.
“For these kids, they’ve heard it all year, we haven’t been at Patrick since 1994, we haven’t hung a banner...it’s certainly been pressure on them,” said South Burlington coach Sol Bayer-Pacht. “All the guys stepped up...did what they had to do. “I am proud of them.”
The Wolves, who are the No. 4 seed, will face. No. 1 Rice (18-2) on Wednesday, March 4, at 7:45 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s storied Patrick Gym.
“It feels amazing,” said South Burlington senior Evan Parker. “We started making shots down the stretch. [We knew this] ‘this was game, we’ve got to turn it on.’”
Parker had 25 points to lead all scorers - including 11 in the fourth quarter - and Tyler Gammon had 11 points. Khalon Taylor added eight points, Aidan Devine came in with seven points and Brett Bohlman chipped in with five points.
“Our focus and intensity was great all week,” said Bayer-Pacht. “I think you are going to see a new energy from this group.”
As the fourth quarter started, there was a fair bit of tension when the Wolves found themselves trailing to the fifth-seeded Cougars. South Burlington was upset by eight points in last year’s postseason and they could be forgiven if a sense of deja-vu began to creep in.
“We could feel the pressure in that timeout in between the third and fourth quarter,” said Bayer-Pacht. “That was when they all came together. They were all in it together.”
Instead, coach Bayer-Pacht used it as fuel in between the quarters, reminding his team of the lessons they had learned from that game and all of the tight matchups this season.
“We have been in that position before,” Parker said, “We had a lot of experience and we knew what to do.”
South Burlington has been in multiple down-to-the-wire finishes this season, including a triple overtime thriller against Rutland and last-second shot loss against Rice in the final two games of the regular season.
As the time ticked down, that experience kicked in and South Burlington took over the game. After a three-pointer from MMU to start the quarter, the Wolves scored the next 13 points to pull even and then ahead.
“We started opening up and flowing more, desperation probably had something to do with it,” Bayer-Pacht said. “We just into our offense better and quicker.”
Rice up next
Now the Wolves have booked their spot at Patrick Gym for the first time in 27 years, they turn their attention to the top-seeded Green Knights.
“Get ready for some offense,” said Bayer-Pacht. “Both teams can go and play fast and, hopefully, be making shots.”
The teams have faced each other twice this season, with Rice coming out on top in both games. The second matchup came in the final game of the regular season - with the Green Knights getting the win in the waning seconds with shots from the free throw line.
“It’s great when these matchups happen, the kids know these players,” said Bayer-Pacht. “It’s always fun.”
The two teams will face up for the rubber match on Friday at 7:45 p.m., the second of the D-I semis doubleheader. No. 2 Champlain Valley and No. 3 St. Johnsbury will face off in the first game, starting at 6 p.m.
The focus for the Wolves defense will be finding a way to contain Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye, who scored 37 points in his team’s win in the quarterfinals.
“How do you contain No. 2?,” said Bayer-Pacht. “Michel is such a good player, I thought we did a good job of making him beat us the other day and then he did, he scored 48.”
Now that South Burlington has crossed one major milestone of the list this season, they will focus on beating Rice and crossing off another: the program’s state championship appearance since 1989.