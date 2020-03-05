BOYS HOCKEY

(7) Colchester 3, (10) South Burlington 1: The South Burlington boys hockey team’s season came to an end of Saturday, Feb. 29, after the Wolves fell to Colchester 3-1 in the Division I playdowns.

The Lakers, who earned the No. 7 seed, got two goals in the first period to take an early lead. Will Spencer and Jake Corman each scored for Colchester (6-14-1), while Hunter Baker made 13 saves.

South Burlington got a goal from Ethan Perkinson and Ted Hopper stopped 37 shots in net.

The Wolves finish the season with a 1-19-1 record.

