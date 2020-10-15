Field Hockey
South Burlington 5, Burlington 0: Sam Crane finished with a hat trick and South Burlington beat Burlington 5-0 on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Abby Guenther and Emma Shedleur each added a goal for the Wolves (3-0), while Izza Redzic made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Crane and Lindsey Booth both had an assist.
Girls Soccer
Champlain Valley 2, South Burlington 1: Champlain Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead and South Burlington could not complete the comeback in a loss on Saturday.
Greta Heldman scored on a penalty kick for the Wolves, who drop to 3-2. Mercedes Rozzi stopped three shots in goal.
Josie Pecor tallied twice for the Redhawks.
Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 2: Champlain Valley scored late in regulation to claim the win over South Burlington on Saturday.
Tommy O’Leary scored both goals for the Wolves (1-3-1), with the tallies tying the game at 1-1 and 2-2. Anzer Waqar made six saves, while Anthony Grosselfinger and Sumner Nenninger each adding an assist.
It was the second loss in a row for the Wolves, who fell to Colchester 2-1 on Thursday.
O’Leary had the lone goal in the loss and Waqar made four saves.
Football
South Burlington/Burlington 34, Milton 18: The South Burlington/Burlington football team moved to 4-0 with a win over Milton on Saturday.
Matt Campbell and Alec LeClair each had a touchdown catch for the SeaWolves, while Tayshon Metz had an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.