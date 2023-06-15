For the 12 seniors on the South Burlington lacrosse team, Friday night was their last chance at Division I lacrosse glory.
The last two seasons had come to an end early in the postseason. But this year, the Wolves had finished with just one loss in the regular season, the top seed in the tournament and had their sights solely on the D-I title.
“We’ve kind of been saying all year, we gotta bring it home, we’ve gotta be the next team to do it,” South Burlington senior Evan Knoth said. “That’s been the mindset since day one.”
On Friday night at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field, South Burlington accomplished its goal, beating No. 3 Middlebury 14-6 in the D-I championship game to capture the program’s first title since 2012.
“It feels great,” Wolves captain Ryan Sweet said. “This group of guys, this group of seniors has been together forever. We’ve been working hard for all of our lives for this moment. It feels great to finally get it done.”
Middlebury and South Burlington both started slowly, trading goals in the first quarter as they tried to find their games.
The Wolves found their game first. With just over two minutes to go in the first quarter, Will Hershberg tallied to put South Burlington up 3-2. The goal started an 8-0 run for the Wolves that saw them gain control of the game.
“We have so many good guys on our team (who can) get the offense going,” Sweet said. “All six of us, all seven of us can all score, go get a goal. So, it’s really hard to stop.”
South Burlington continued to build its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 4-0 in the frame to build a 14-4 lead heading into the final 12 minutes of the game.
“We want to come out physically and then, second quarter, we want to dial in mentally, think about what we can do better,” South Burlington coach Gar Smith said. “So, we adjusted a couple small things on defense and talked a little bit of offense where they threw a zone at us. And then the third quarter is what we call ‘we take a spirit,’ meaning we take the emotional and spiritual edge of the game.
“That’s kind of what we do. And then hopefully we’re in a good situation in the fourth quarter just to finish and wrap those three elements together.”
The Wolves brought it all together in the fourth quarter, keeping Middlebury off the board to secure the win and the title.
“This group, we’ve known for a long time that we could do it,” Knoth said. “It’s just a great game to go out on. We knew we could do it.”
Sweet paced the Wolves on offense, scoring two goals and five assists, while Hershberg added three goals. Will Goyette chipped in with three goals, while Will Anderson tallied two goals and one assist.
Brady Sweet added two goals, while Tayson Metz netted one goal for South Burlington. Knoth finished the game with 10 saves.
Wolves fall in Ultimate sems
No. 5 Montpelier 9, No. 1 South Burlington 8: Top-seeded South Burlington saw its season come to an end on Thursday, falling to No. 5 Montpelier in the Division I boys’ Ultimate semifinals.
The Wolves lost in a nailbiter to the Solons, 9-8. South Burlington won the D-I title last season.
Girls’ Ultimate falls in final
No. 1 Burlington 15, No. 3 South Burlington 6: The South Burlington girls’ Ultimate team made some history this season, advancing to the program’s first Division I championship game.
That was as far as their history-making season would go as the Wolves fell to top-seed Burlington 15-6 on Saturday in the final.
The undefeated Seahorses (13-0) built an early lead that had climbed to 8-1 at halftime, making the comeback tough for South Burlington.
While the season ended, the Wolves celebrated a 10-6 season and the program’s first title-game appearance. With 15 players returning next year, South Burlington should have their eye on the state championship.
