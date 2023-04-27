Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 8: The South Burlington boys’ lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Champlain Valley 9-8 on Saturday.
Will Anderson had a hat trick to power the Wolves offense, while Will Hershberg added two goals and an assist. Ryan Sweet, Rex Jewell and Will Goyette each chipped in with a goal.
Evan Knoth stopped 12 shots for the Wolves, who move to 5-1.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 16, South Burlington 10: The South Burlington offense struggled in the second half as the Wolves fell to Champlain Valley in girls lacrosse on Thursday.
Miranda Hayes (two assists) and Ava Goyette (one assist) each had three goals for the Wolves, who moved to 5-2.
Mia Kaczmarek added two goals and two assists, while Victoria Bohlmann made 13 saves in goal.
Baseball
South Burlington 12, Essex 4: South Burlington scored six runs in the seventh inning to pull away from Essex for a win on Saturday, April 22.
James Chagnon led the way for the Wolves with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Kiefer McGrath added a double and Lucas Van Mullen went 3-for-4.
Nick Kelly got the win for the Wolves, pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and striking out nine.
South Burlington moves to 4-0.
The Wolves also got a win on Thursday, April 20, beating Colchester 4-0. Evan Lamothe allowed just two hits in six innings of work. Sam Mazza-Bergeron and Van Mullen each drove in a run.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 7, Harwood 0: The girls beat Harwood in all seven matches Thursday and moved to .500 on the season.
Maya Maynard, Emma Xia, Grace Stein, Ella Stein and Tenzin Choekyi each got wins in singles for the Wolves (2-2).
Stella O’Brien and Ayowummi Adeyu combined for one win in doubles and Taylor Larose and Bridget Simone teamed up for the other doubles win.
Girls’ ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 14, Mount Mansfield 2: Liz Toupin had a hat trick as the South Burlington girls’ ultimate frisbee beat Mount Mansfield Thursday.
Clara Margulius and Vera Glenney each tallied two goals for the Wolves, while Moriya Gelfenbein, Annie Chalnick, Meredith Lambert, Emma Vogt, Lucy Flemer, Regina Palmer and Gwen Nightengale all added a goal.
Boys’ ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 11, Montpelier 10: The boys beat Montpelier 11-10 on Friday, April 21, for another win in their spring sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.