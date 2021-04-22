Baseball
South Burlington 14, St. Johnsbury 4: The South Burlington baseball team returned to the diamond on Saturday, April 17, opening up the spring season against St. Johnsbury.
The Wolves started the schedule on the right foot, beating the Hilltoppers 14-4 to move to 1-0.
Softball
South Burlington 10, St. Johnsbury 3: The South Burlington softball team opened up the spring season with a win over St. Johnsbury on Saturday, April 17.
The Wolves scored five runs in the seventh inning to seal the win, moving to 1-0 this season.
Emily Borrazzo scored the win in the circle with a complete game effort, allowing just two runs on three hits. She also added two RBIs to help the offensive effort.
Sofia Richland also chipped in at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two triples.
Girls’ lacrosse
Vergennes 10, South Burlington 8: Lindsey Booth had four goals to pace the South Burlington girls’ lacrosse team’s offense, but the Wolves fell to Vergennes on Saturday to open the season.
Greta Heldman stopped 14 shots in goal for South Burlington (0-1).
Rachel Kelley and Miranda Hayes also scored for the Wolves.
